2013 Volkswagen Beetle
TURBO|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10553529
- Stock #: 620677
- VIN: 3VW467ATXDM620677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW467ATXDM620677, 200hp TURBO, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SPOILER, FENDER Premium Audio, 18in ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Aux/Radio/CD Player, Front Heated Seats, Red on Black Leather, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Stability Cntrl., Air Conditioning, Traction Ctrl., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Heated Exterior Mirrors, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Vehicle Features
