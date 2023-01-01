Menu
2013 Volkswagen Beetle

150,000 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

TURBO|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

TURBO|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|18in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553529
  • Stock #: 620677
  • VIN: 3VW467ATXDM620677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW467ATXDM620677, 200hp TURBO, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SPOILER, FENDER Premium Audio, 18in ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Aux/Radio/CD Player, Front Heated Seats, Red on Black Leather, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors,  Adjustable Steering Wheel,  Stability Cntrl., Air Conditioning, Traction Ctrl., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Heated Exterior Mirrors,  CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

