2014 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO - 1 OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - S-LINE PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - SPORT SUSPENSION - 19 SPORT WHEELS - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT WITH DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - SPORT BUCKET POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - POWER SUNROOF - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - EXCELLENT CONDITION - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,900 - ONLY 92,000KM - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com -  https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO - 1 OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - S-LINE PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - SPORT SUSPENSION - 19" SPORT WHEELS - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT WITH DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - SPORT BUCKET POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - POWER SUNROOF - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - EXCELLENT CONDITION - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,900 - ONLY 92,000KM - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com -  https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

