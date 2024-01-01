Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DC1E36E0112748, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BOSE PREMIUM STEREO, Pwr. SUNROOF, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, Automatic Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Audio System (8 Speakers), Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, Ventilated Seats, Lumbar Support, Purple on Grey Leather, Leather and Wood Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2014 Cadillac CTS

97,000 KM

Details Description

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Cadillac CTS

COUPE|PERFORMANCE|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Cadillac CTS

COUPE|PERFORMANCE|REARCAM|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1712612707
  2. 1712612709
  3. 1712612718
  4. 1712612727
  5. 1712612729
  6. 1712612741
  7. 1712612750
  8. 1712612753
  9. 1712612761
  10. 1712612766
  11. 1712612784
  12. 1712612787
  13. 1712612796
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DC1E36E0112748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6DC1E36E0112748, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BOSE PREMIUM STEREO, Pwr. SUNROOF, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD Player/MP3, Automatic Climate Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, BOSE Audio System (8 Speakers), Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, Ventilated Seats, Lumbar Support, Purple on Grey Leather, Leather and Wood Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, FOG Lights, Heated Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Lincoln Navigator LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM 129,000 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Audi A4 CABRIO|QUATTRO|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Audi A4 CABRIO|QUATTRO|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP 160,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL|AUTOMATIC for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL|AUTOMATIC 123,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2014 Cadillac CTS