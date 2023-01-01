$18,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Pilot
EX-L-1 4WD- 1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER!!
189,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10188822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 189,751 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE (NOT FROM QUEBEC OR UNITED STATES)! 2014 HONDA PILOT EX-L MODEL - BACK UP CAMERA, 6 CYL, - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL (FRONT & REAR), CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS, AND MUCH MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!! THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE: ***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT*** ***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND 2 KEYS INCLUDED ONLY HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVICE FEE($10.00) ARE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER! YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$ (BEING SOLD AS-IS/NOT CERTIFIED-AS TRADED IN) PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR TECHNICIAN ALONG TO PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION, AND TEST DRIVE, PRIOR TO PURCHASING THIS VEHICLE. AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED- AS TRADED IN), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY PRIOR TO VISITING US.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC. 855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17 TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL. VEHICLE OPTIONS: 4 WHEEL DRIVE
BACK UP CAMERA
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY
LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER HEATED SEATS
POWER GLASS MOON ROOF
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Power trunk
Remote keyless entry
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
Rear window wiper
Tinted glass
CD player
Premium audio
Bucket seats
Bluetooth
Heated-power seats
Leather seats
Power seatsTrailer hitch
Third row seating (8 PASSENGERS)
Airbag: driver
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup camera
Fog lights
Traction control
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER!
