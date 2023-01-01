$11,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
252,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10211268
- Stock #: 9245
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK6EU763268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition with lots of life left. Equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine with eco feature, power group, a/c bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
