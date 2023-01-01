Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1689979226
  2. 1689979230
  3. 1689979235
  4. 1689979239
  5. 1689979242
  6. 1689979246
  7. 1689979250
  8. 1689979254
  9. 1689979257
  10. 1689979261
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
252,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10211268
  • Stock #: 9245
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK6EU763268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition with lots of life left. Equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine with eco feature, power group, a/c bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2014 Toyota Camry
252,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 211,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2006 Acura TSX
254,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory