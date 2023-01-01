$16,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-577-2961
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT-7 SEATER-ONLY 94KMS-SERVICE RECORDS-CERTIFIED
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
416-577-2961
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9489940
- Stock #: 23-05711
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG7FT572711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23-05711
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SALES - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 94,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.! ** 100% ONTARIO - CARFAX VERIFIED ** SUPER LOW LOW KMS! FULL SERVICE RECORDS!! **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!
**SXT PACKAGE** Finished In GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC On BLACK! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! 7 PASSENGER SEATING! AUTOMATIC! 3.6L V6! KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE! CRUISE! TILT! ALLOY WHEELS!! ROOF RACKS! TINT & MORE! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!
OVER 23 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare!
Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!
Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!
LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.
350 WESTON RD.
Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9
Direct: 416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600
Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA
Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com
Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.