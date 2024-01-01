Menu
2015 Ford Fiesta

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fiesta

SE w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,000KM
Used
VIN 3FADP4EJ1FM119497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Dual Power Mirrors
Advance Traction Stability System
Seats Rear 60/40 Split Fold

