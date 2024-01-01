Menu
<p>2015 MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 4MATIC BLUETEC - DIESEL - 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - DEALER SERVICED - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 20 AMG WHEELS - ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION WITH SPORT/COMFORT MODES - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - FRONT/BACK/SIDE CAMERAS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - MERCEDES-BENZ INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - LED LIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - DESIGNO BLACK ROOF LINER - TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - FRESH SERVICE JUST PERFORMED AT MERCEDES DEALERSHIP - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

102,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML350-BLUETEC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-1 OWNER

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML350-BLUETEC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-1 OWNER

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA2EB2FA596862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 4MATIC BLUETEC - DIESEL - 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - DEALER SERVICED - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 20" AMG WHEELS - ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION WITH SPORT/COMFORT MODES - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - FRONT/BACK/SIDE CAMERAS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - MERCEDES-BENZ INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - LED LIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - DESIGNO BLACK ROOF LINER - TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - FRESH SERVICE JUST PERFORMED AT MERCEDES DEALERSHIP - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class