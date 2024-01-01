Menu
Account
Sign In
<table border=0 width=100% cellspacing=1 cellpadding=0><tbody><tr><td><strong> </strong>New arrival from franchise dealer in very good condition, 1 owner no accidents highway mileage and well equipped with sunroof,alloy wheels, heated seats, bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</td></tr><tr><td height=10> </td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

271,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1711405051
  2. 1711405054
  3. 1711405057
  4. 1711405060
  5. 1711405064
  6. 1711405067
  7. 1711405070
  8. 1711405073
  9. 1711405076
  10. 1711405079
  11. 1711405082
  12. 1711405086
  13. 1711405088
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
271,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV8FW233615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival from franchise dealer in very good condition, 1 owner no accidents highway mileage and well equipped with sunroof,alloy wheels, heated seats, bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 277,000 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Venza for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota Venza 225,000 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Accord Crosstour EXL 4WD for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Honda Accord Crosstour EXL 4WD 295,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4