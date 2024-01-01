2015 Volvo XC70

Menu
<p>New arrival, trade in from Volvo dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with heated power leather seats with memory, sunroof, alloy wheels, equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine with turbo automatic transmission, power group and more.</p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN YV440MBK7F1222607

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

New arrival, trade in from Volvo dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with heated power leather seats with memory, sunroof, alloy wheels, equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine with turbo automatic transmission, power group and more.

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

