$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo XC70
2015.5 FWD 4dr Wgn T5 Drive-E Premier
2015 Volvo XC70
2015.5 FWD 4dr Wgn T5 Drive-E Premier
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN YV440MBK7F1222607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Volvo dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with heated power leather seats with memory, sunroof, alloy wheels, equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine with turbo automatic transmission, power group and more.
LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
