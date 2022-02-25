Menu
2016 Acura MDX

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

PreOwned Certified Luxury Import SUVElite Pkg

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8435175
  • Stock #: T-576
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H84GB505512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Oh Yes We Did, telecasts hard long look at this Fully Appointed Luxury Japanese Import SUV. Fully loaded options include 360 degree Cam/Nav heated steering heated/cooling power leather upholstery, full rear heated upholstery with Acura dvd/ entertainment from factory, running boards chrome elite 19" Rims 2 Sets of summer/Winter Tires Araptive cruise VTec 300 ++ Horsepower and so so so much more. Zero $0 Down full financing option available apply today TopTenAuto.ca

PLEASE CONTACT US TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY TODAY: 

416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO

VISIT US TODAY:

4362 SHEPPARD AVENUE EAST 

TOP TEN AUTO TRUSTED SINCE 1998

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

