$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-291-5559
2016 Acura MDX
PreOwned Certified Luxury Import SUVElite Pkg
Location
Top Ten Auto
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
416-291-5559
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8435175
- Stock #: T-576
- VIN: 5FRYD4H84GB505512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Oh Yes We Did, telecasts hard long look at this Fully Appointed Luxury Japanese Import SUV. Fully loaded options include 360 degree Cam/Nav heated steering heated/cooling power leather upholstery, full rear heated upholstery with Acura dvd/ entertainment from factory, running boards chrome elite 19" Rims 2 Sets of summer/Winter Tires Araptive cruise VTec 300 ++ Horsepower and so so so much more. Zero $0 Down full financing option available apply today TopTenAuto.ca
PLEASE CONTACT US TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY TODAY:
416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO
VISIT US TODAY:
4362 SHEPPARD AVENUE EAST
TOP TEN AUTO TRUSTED SINCE 1998
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Ten Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.