2016 Audi A3
2.0T Quattro Technik Cabriolet, S-LINE, SPORT PKG
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 57,890 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 AUDI A3 2.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK CABRIOLET | 2.0L TFSI | SPORT PACKAGE | TECHNIK PACKAGE | S-LINE PACKAGE | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | MMI TOUCH | REARVIEW CAMERA | SPORT SEATS | LEATHER | SPORT STEERING WHEEL | SPORT SUSPENSION | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SENSORS | ALUMINUM OPTIC TRIM | RETRACTABLE ACOUSTIC FOLDING ROOF | THERMOCOOL LEATHER | AUDI DRIVE SELECT | AUDI CONNECT | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LED HEADLIGHTS | 19-INCH 5-SPOKE AUDI WING DESIGN WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX
If youre the ready-for-anything type who likes to connect with your surroundings, then thats all the more reason to get into your Audi A3 Cabriolet, retract the folding roof and start enjoying every second of the day. And even when the sun goes down, you and your passengers will ride in comfort with available heated front seats. Whether in sunshine or clouds, this is a vehicle that will keep you smiling.
This Audi A3 Cabriolet is powered by the optional 2.0-litre TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder making 220 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and features standard Quattro All-Wheel Drive. The engine is mated to a 6-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission which combines the responsiveness of a manual gearbox with the convenience and smooth power delivery of an automatic transmission.
This A3 features a Brilliant Red exterior finish with Aluminum Optic exterior trim, 19-inch Audi 5-spoke Wing Design wheels, and a Black convertible top. Inside it features a Black leather interior with Sport Seats, a Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel and more.
The Technik trim adds MMI Navigation Plus with voice control system, MMI Touch, Audi Connect, Colour Driver Information System, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Active Lane Assist, Ambient LED Interior Lighting, Full LED Headlights, Power-Adjustable Folding Mirrors, S-Line Exterior Appearance Package and more. This A3 is also equipped with the Sport Package which adds Sport Seats, Sport Suspension, Audi Drive Select, and a Three-spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel with Shift Paddles.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
