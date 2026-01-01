$14,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A4
S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS PKG-BLACK OPTICS-RARE SPEC
2016 Audi A4
S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS PKG-BLACK OPTICS-RARE SPEC
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - RARE SPEC! FINISHED IN STUNNING SUZUKA GRAY METALLIC! S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS PACKAGE - GLOSS BLACK-BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS BUMPERS WITH 3D INTAKES - REAR LIP SPOILER - GLOSS BLACK FRONT GRILL/SIDE BLADES/MIRROR CAPS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT LEATHER/ALCANTARA POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - AUDI MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION! ACCIDENT FREE! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS! FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $14,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
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416-252-1919