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<p>2016 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - RARE SPEC! FINISHED IN STUNNING SUZUKA GRAY METALLIC! S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS PACKAGE - GLOSS BLACK-BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS BUMPERS WITH 3D INTAKES -  REAR LIP SPOILER - GLOSS BLACK FRONT GRILL/SIDE BLADES/MIRROR CAPS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT LEATHER/ALCANTARA POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - AUDI MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION! ACCIDENT FREE! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS! FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $14,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p>

2016 Audi A4

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Audi A4

S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS PKG-BLACK OPTICS-RARE SPEC

Watch This Vehicle
14432077

2016 Audi A4

S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS PKG-BLACK OPTICS-RARE SPEC

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFCFL2GN015153

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - RARE SPEC! FINISHED IN STUNNING SUZUKA GRAY METALLIC! S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS PACKAGE - GLOSS BLACK-BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - S-LINE COMPETITION PLUS BUMPERS WITH 3D INTAKES -  REAR LIP SPOILER - GLOSS BLACK FRONT GRILL/SIDE BLADES/MIRROR CAPS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT LEATHER/ALCANTARA POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - AUDI MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION! ACCIDENT FREE! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE! TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS! FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $14,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
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$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Audi A4