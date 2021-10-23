Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/23/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $4953 claim was made.

2016 BMW X1

97,420 KM

$19,590

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

97,420KM
Used
VIN WBXHT3C39G5E56146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
USB Input
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
Rearview Parking Sensor
Steering Wheel Control Mounts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 BMW X1