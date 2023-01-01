2016 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9895874

9895874 VIN: 5UXWY3C51G0F84304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.