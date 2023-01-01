$27,900+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X3
xDRIVE28d-M SPORT-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9895874
- VIN: 5UXWY3C51G0F84304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW X3 xDRIVE28d AWD - DIESEL - M SPORT PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANT PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT SAFETY SYSTEM -NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - HEADS UP DISPLAY - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRIAN WARNING - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
***VEHICLE ALSO COMES WITH BMW EXTENDED FACTORY WARRANTY ON HIGH WEAR ITEMS (03/21/2026 or 193,000km)***
FULLY SERVICED AT BMW DEALER - EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 109,000KM - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
