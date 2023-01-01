Menu
2016 BMW X3

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 BMW X3

2016 BMW X3

xDRIVE28d-M SPORT-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF

2016 BMW X3

xDRIVE28d-M SPORT-NAVIGATION-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895874
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C51G0F84304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW X3 xDRIVE28d AWD - DIESEL - M SPORT PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSISTANT PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT SAFETY SYSTEM -NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - HEADS UP DISPLAY -  ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRIAN WARNING - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

***VEHICLE ALSO COMES WITH BMW EXTENDED FACTORY WARRANTY ON HIGH WEAR ITEMS (03/21/2026 or 193,000km)***

FULLY SERVICED AT BMW DEALER - EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 109,000KM - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

