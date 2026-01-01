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<p><p>CERTIFICATION INCLUDED! 1 OWNER GOVERNMENT SUV!! NO ACCIDENTS!!  **SE** MODEL!! 4X4!! ONLY 90,000KM! 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER!! FULL POWER OPTIONS! KEYLESS ENTRY! BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! ALLOYS!! TINTED WINDOWS!! BLUETOOTH AND MORE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! RUNS AND LOOKS LIKE NEW!! </p><p>MUST SEE AND DRIVE!! BEST BANG FOR YOUR HARD EARNED BUCK!! </p><p><br></p><p>SHOP AND COMPARE!! **SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE**<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1782146390214_047080297276215766 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span></p><p><br></p><p> EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! <br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br></p>

2016 Ford Escape

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD ONLY 90,000KM-CAMERA-HEATED SEATS-CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle
14322095

2016 Ford Escape

SE 4WD ONLY 90,000KM-CAMERA-HEATED SEATS-CERTIFIED!

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
90,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX2GUB17313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION INCLUDED! 1 OWNER GOVERNMENT SUV!! NO ACCIDENTS!!  **SE** MODEL!! 4X4!! ONLY 90,000KM! 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER!! FULL POWER OPTIONS! KEYLESS ENTRY! BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! ALLOYS!! TINTED WINDOWS!! BLUETOOTH AND MORE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! RUNS AND LOOKS LIKE NEW!! 

MUST SEE AND DRIVE!! BEST BANG FOR YOUR HARD EARNED BUCK!!


SHOP AND COMPARE!! **SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE**


EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Mechanical

Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
159 kgs (4
760 lbs)
Console Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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416-766-XXXX

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416-766-2277

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$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2016 Ford Escape