$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE 4WD ONLY 90,000KM-CAMERA-HEATED SEATS-CERTIFIED!
2016 Ford Escape
SE 4WD ONLY 90,000KM-CAMERA-HEATED SEATS-CERTIFIED!
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFICATION INCLUDED! 1 OWNER GOVERNMENT SUV!! NO ACCIDENTS!! **SE** MODEL!! 4X4!! ONLY 90,000KM! 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER!! FULL POWER OPTIONS! KEYLESS ENTRY! BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! ALLOYS!! TINTED WINDOWS!! BLUETOOTH AND MORE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! RUNS AND LOOKS LIKE NEW!!
MUST SEE AND DRIVE!! BEST BANG FOR YOUR HARD EARNED BUCK!!
SHOP AND COMPARE!! **SAFETY PACKAGE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE**
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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416-766-2277