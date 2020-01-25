Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/25/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2016 Honda Civic

112,182 KM

Details Description Features

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,182KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F58GH009276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/25/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
8 speakers

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Mechanical

Hill-start Assist

Additional Features

USB Input
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manually Adjustable Front Seats
ECON Mode w/ Eco Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

