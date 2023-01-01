Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Fit

32,908 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

EX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Fit

EX w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10049667
  2. 10049667
  3. 10049667
  4. 10049667
  5. 10049667
  6. 10049667
  7. 10049667
  8. 10049667
  9. 10049667
  10. 10049667
  11. 10049667
  12. 10049667
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049667
  • Stock #: 19075
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H71GM105002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Surround Cameras
TOUCHSCREEN
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 Subaru WRX Spor...
 85,000 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Sp...
 70,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 12,593 KM
$33,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory