2016 Honda Pilot

CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Loaded Family Hauler! Honda Safety and Reliability. Leather Seats, Lane watch system, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Back Up Camera, Power Sunroof plus much more. Just landed, actual pictures coming soon. Low No haggle price! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Liftgate
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- DVD / Entertainment
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Rear Seat Audio Controls
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Entertainment System
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- WiFi Hotspot
- Lane Keeping Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.