Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L RES. No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L RES. No Accidents!

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,786KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502604
  • Stock #: 786169
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H87GB505169
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Loaded Family Hauler! Honda Safety and Reliability. Leather Seats, Lane watch system, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Back Up Camera, Power Sunroof plus much more. Just landed, actual pictures coming soon. Low No haggle price! Certified! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarStars

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 70,786 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 21,927 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Audi A7 TDI, Te...
 74,786 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-784-XXXX

(click to show)

647-784-CARS

Send A Message