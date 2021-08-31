+ taxes & licensing
2016 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 610 4 SPIDER AWD | 5.2L V10 | 602HP | CARBON-CERAMIC BRAKES | F1 PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4S is truly a stunning car.This Huracan has the mid mounted 5.2L V10 engine with 602 Horsepower @8250RPM and 412 pound-feet of torque. All that power is coupled with LDF (Lamborghini Doppia Frizione) Seven-Speed Dual Clutch gearbox. With blistering fast gearshifts you will be able to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds using the launch control.
What makes a Huracan special is the hybrid chassis made from carbon-fiber and aluminium. That in combination with anti-roll bars and double wishbone suspension and the LPI Sensor that provides real time information to the MRS (Magneto Rheological Suspension) will provide the best driving setup in any situation. Whether you are pushing the limits on the track or just drving in the city. This Lambo also is fitted with cylinder deactivation, in situations when the full power is not needed 5 cylinders are temporarily deactivate to improve fuel efficiency. The flat bottom steering wheel feels nice to hold ,has integrated ANIMA(Adaptive Network Intelligent Management) switch which comprises of three driving modes: STRADA, SPORT AND CORSA.This Huracan comes in Sleek black exterior and black & bellow (contrasting stitching) leather interior.
The Huracan LP 610-4S is a luxurious super sports car with cutting-edge technology. The interior finishes feature materials of the highest quality and present an infinite variety of possibilities. The elegant design combines with the most advanced features, such as an instrument panel that features an interactive liquid-crystal TFT display with redesigned graphics, and a customizable LED lighting system.
For convenience this car also comes with power memory seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Satellite Radio, BT Connection, Front End lift to help you get over Speed Bumps, Rear Camera with parking Sensors and Cruise Control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
