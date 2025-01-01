Menu
SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 78200 KM! QUATTRO! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! APPLE CARPLAY! PUSH START! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND

SYSTEM! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH

CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

2017 Audi A3

78,200 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A3

PROGRESSIVE QUATRO

12199783

2017 Audi A3

PROGRESSIVE QUATRO

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,200KM
Good Condition
VIN WAUE8GFF2H1066121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,200 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 78200 KM! QUATTRO! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! APPLE CARPLAY! PUSH START! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND

SYSTEM! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH

CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2017 Audi A3