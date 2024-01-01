Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Audi Q7

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Tri Zone A/C, Around View Monitor

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Tri Zone A/C, Around View Monitor

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,000KM
Used
VIN WA1WAAF72HD026227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V outlet
Around View Monitor
Driver Memory Seat
Heated Front & Rear Seats
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone A/C

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

