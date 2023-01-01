Menu
2017 BMW X1

123,152 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012584
  • Stock #: 99993A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,152 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 BMW X1-28i is dressed in Jet Black exterior paint, Black leatherette interior and alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0 liter turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Comes with 8" display, Bluetooth, CD player, sunroof, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, power lift gate, power driver's seat, cruise control and much more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

