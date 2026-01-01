$12,788+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$12,788
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxury SUV that’s been exceptionally cared for and stands out from the rest? Select Auto Centre Ltd. is proud to offer this stunning white 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i — a true one-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and full documented BMW dealership service history. This is the kind of vehicle buyers wait for.
Finished in a crisp white exterior paired with a premium black interior, this BMW X1 delivers the perfect balance of luxury, performance, reliability, and practicality. With 171,506 KM, this X1 has clearly been maintained properly from day one, and it shows in both the condition and the way it drives.
Equipped with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV handles confidently in all weather conditions while delivering the sporty, responsive driving experience BMW is known for. Whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the X1 offers comfort, safety, and premium German engineering every step of the way.
Why This BMW X1 Stands Out:
• One Owner Vehicle
• Clean CARFAX Report
• Full BMW Dealership Service History
• Fully Certified — Included in Price
• No Hidden Fees
• xDrive All-Wheel Drive
• Premium Black Interior
• Smooth & Powerful Turbocharged Performance
• Excellent Condition Inside & Out
• Luxury SUV at an Incredible Value
ONLY $12,788 + HST & Licensing
Fully Certified Included — No Extra Charges or Surprises.
This is not your average used SUV — it’s a properly maintained BMW with documented history and exceptional value for the price.
Available now at Select Auto Centre. Contact us today before it’s gone.
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