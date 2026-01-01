2017 BMW X1

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=qMYqUG_convSearchResultHighlightRoot><div class= data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:7770cc38-266d-496b-a706-2899e049ce8a-1 data-is-intersecting=true><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-WEB:7770cc38-266d-496b-a706-2899e049ce8a-1 data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:7770cc38-266d-496b-a706-2899e049ce8a-1 data-testid=conversation-turn-4 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=f7dc1f29-f39a-4a4f-894e-36c18eb164f3 data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5 data-turn-start-message=true><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert wrap-break-word w-full light markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=318>Looking for a luxury SUV that’s been exceptionally cared for and stands out from the rest? Select Auto Centre Ltd. is proud to offer this stunning white 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i — a true one-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and full documented BMW dealership service history. This is the kind of vehicle buyers wait for.</p><p data-start=320 data-end=622>Finished in a crisp white exterior paired with a premium black interior, this BMW X1 delivers the perfect balance of luxury, performance, reliability, and practicality. With 171,506 KM, this X1 has clearly been maintained properly from day one, and it shows in both the condition and the way it drives.</p><p data-start=624 data-end=980>Equipped with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV handles confidently in all weather conditions while delivering the sporty, responsive driving experience BMW is known for. Whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the X1 offers comfort, safety, and premium German engineering every step of the way.</p><p data-start=982 data-end=1009>Why This BMW X1 Stands Out:</p><p data-start=1011 data-end=1329>• One Owner Vehicle<br data-start=1030 data-end=1033>• Clean CARFAX Report<br data-start=1054 data-end=1057>• Full BMW Dealership Service History<br data-start=1094 data-end=1097>• Fully Certified — Included in Price<br data-start=1134 data-end=1137>• No Hidden Fees<br data-start=1153 data-end=1156>• xDrive All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=1180 data-end=1183>• Premium Black Interior<br data-start=1207 data-end=1210>• Smooth & Powerful Turbocharged Performance<br data-start=1254 data-end=1257>• Excellent Condition Inside & Out<br data-start=1291 data-end=1294>• Luxury SUV at an Incredible Value</p><p data-start=1331 data-end=1421>ONLY $12,788 + HST & Licensing<br data-start=1361 data-end=1364>Fully Certified Included — No Extra Charges or Surprises.</p><p data-start=1423 data-end=1550>This is not your average used SUV — it’s a properly maintained BMW with documented history and exceptional value for the price.</p><p data-start=1552 data-end=1642 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Available now at <span class= data-state=closed><a class=decorated-link href=https://www.selectautocentre.ca?utm_source=chatgpt.com target=_blank rel=noopener>Select Auto Centre</a></span>. Contact us today before it’s gone.</p></div></div></div></div><div class=z-0 flex min-h-[46px] justify-start> </div><div class=mt-3 w-full empty:hidden><div class=text-center> </div></div></div></div></section></div></div><div class=pointer-events-none -mt-px h-px translate-y-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom)-14*var(--spacing))] aria-hidden=true> </div>

2017 BMW X1

171,506 KM

Details Description Features

$12,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle
14171446

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1779913688333
  2. 1779913688813
  3. 1779913689346
  4. 1779913689832
  5. 1779913690366
  6. 1779913690943
  7. 1779913691386
  8. 1779913691866
  9. 1779913692328
  10. 1779913692799
  11. 1779913693245
  12. 1779913693733
  13. 1779913694208
  14. 1779913694938
  15. 1779913695476
  16. 1779913695929
  17. 1779913696391
  18. 1779913696883
  19. 1779913697391
  20. 1779913697845
  21. 1779913698329
  22. 1779913698801
  23. 1779913699262
  24. 1779913699770
  25. 1779913700238
  26. 1779913700793
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
171,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C36H5F86791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxury SUV that’s been exceptionally cared for and stands out from the rest? Select Auto Centre Ltd. is proud to offer this stunning white 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i — a true one-owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and full documented BMW dealership service history. This is the kind of vehicle buyers wait for.

Finished in a crisp white exterior paired with a premium black interior, this BMW X1 delivers the perfect balance of luxury, performance, reliability, and practicality. With 171,506 KM, this X1 has clearly been maintained properly from day one, and it shows in both the condition and the way it drives.

Equipped with BMW’s legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV handles confidently in all weather conditions while delivering the sporty, responsive driving experience BMW is known for. Whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway, the X1 offers comfort, safety, and premium German engineering every step of the way.

Why This BMW X1 Stands Out:

• One Owner Vehicle
• Clean CARFAX Report
• Full BMW Dealership Service History
• Fully Certified — Included in Price
• No Hidden Fees
• xDrive All-Wheel Drive
• Premium Black Interior
• Smooth & Powerful Turbocharged Performance
• Excellent Condition Inside & Out
• Luxury SUV at an Incredible Value

ONLY $12,788 + HST & Licensing
Fully Certified Included — No Extra Charges or Surprises.

This is not your average used SUV — it’s a properly maintained BMW with documented history and exceptional value for the price.

Available now at Select Auto Centre. Contact us today before it’s gone.

   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX* 171,506 KM $12,788 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic LX*As is* for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Honda Civic LX*As is* 208,930 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring*CAPTAIN CHAIRS*DVD*NAVI*LOADED* for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Pilot Touring*CAPTAIN CHAIRS*DVD*NAVI*LOADED* 193,173 KM $17,488 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2017 BMW X1