This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Panoramic Sunroof and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Cadillac XT5 include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Tri Zone A/C<br>Power Panoramic Sunroof<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Push Button Start<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35047

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

VIN 1GYKNDRS0HZ118864

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Premium Sound System

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Lane Change Alert
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver’s Memory Seat
Tri Zone A/C
SOS Call Support

