Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1696033967
  2. 1696033970
  3. 1696033973
  4. 1696033976
  5. 1696033980
  6. 1696033983
  7. 1696033986
  8. 1696033990
  9. 1696033993
  10. 1696033996
  11. 1696034000
  12. 1696034003
  13. 1696034006
  14. 1696034009
  15. 1696034012
  16. 1696034015
  17. 1696034018
  18. 1696034022
  19. 1696034025
  20. 1696034028
  21. 1696034031
  22. 1696034034
  23. 1696034038
  24. 1696034041
  25. 1696034044
  26. 1696034047
  27. 1696034050
  28. 1696034053
  29. 1696034056
  30. 1696034059
  31. 1696034062
  32. 1696034065
  33. 1696034068
  34. 1696034081
  35. 1696034084
  36. 1696034088
  37. 1696034091
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487433
  • VIN: 1fmcu0gd9hua16711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

--- SE,,,,, - Automatic,,,, 4 door 
 

----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2015 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 295,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus 5dr ...
 165,000 KM
$9,850 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 211,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory