2017 Ford Escape

110,542 KM

Details Description Features

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Sync 3, Reverse Camera, Moonroof, Heated Front Seats

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium w/ Sync 3, Reverse Camera, Moonroof, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

110,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967973
  • Stock #: 18631
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J9XHUE78669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18631
  • Mileage 110,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #22S43 as of 06/13/2022.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rails
HEATED WIPER PARK

Interior

remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
MyKey

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Safety

Reverse Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Power Front Seats
Intelligent Access
SONY Audio
SYNC 3
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
SYNC CONNECT
AUTO STOP/START
Blind Spot Warning W/ Cross Traffic
Heated Power Mirrors w/ Turn Signal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

