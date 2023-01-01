Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 5 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9967973

9967973 Stock #: 18631

18631 VIN: 1FMCU9J9XHUE78669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 18631

Mileage 110,542 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rails HEATED WIPER PARK Interior remote start Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS MyKey Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Reverse Camera Comfort Dual Zone A/C Additional Features Reverse sensors Power Front Seats Intelligent Access SONY Audio SYNC 3 TWIN PANEL MOONROOF SYNC CONNECT AUTO STOP/START Blind Spot Warning W/ Cross Traffic Heated Power Mirrors w/ Turn Signal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.