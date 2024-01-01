$14,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
229,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F86HH018490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival local trade from Honda dealer in good condition, accident free, and well equipped with Honda Sensing, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
