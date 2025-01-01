Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / USB Ports , A/C , 12V Outlets and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra include:<br> <br>USB Ports<br>A/C<br>12V Outlets<br>AUX Input<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Drive Mode Select<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44703

2017 Hyundai Elantra

67,611 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle
12175369

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,611KM
VIN KMHD84LF4HU321489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44703
  • Mileage 67,611 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / USB Ports , A/C , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra include:

USB Ports
A/C
12V Outlets
AUX Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Drive Mode Select

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44703

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Kia Rio 5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Kia Rio 5-Door LX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 6,052 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 32,677 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Moonroof, Rearview Cam 84,636 KM $26,690 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra