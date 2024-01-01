Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Jeep Wrangler

135,010 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,010KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG0HL728121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
6.5" Touchscreen

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Auto headlamps

Additional Features

115V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Jeep Wrangler