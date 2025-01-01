Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3JT3HEL10260, LONG WHEEL BASE, SELECT, 8 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 22in ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 8-Seater, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, Silver on Black Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2017 Lincoln Navigator

133,000 KM

Details Description

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG WHEEL BASE|SELECT|8 SEATS|NAVI|REARCAM

12129240

2017 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG WHEEL BASE|SELECT|8 SEATS|NAVI|REARCAM

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3JT3HEL10260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3JT3HEL10260, LONG WHEEL BASE, SELECT, 8 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 22in ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 8-Seater, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, Silver on Black Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2017 Lincoln Navigator