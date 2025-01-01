2017 Lincoln Navigator

$29,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3JT3HEL10260, LONG WHEEL BASE, SELECT, 8 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 22in ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 8-Seater, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, Silver on Black Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
