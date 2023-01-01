Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

85,000 KM

$31,750

+ tax & licensing
$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 AWD, AMGPkg, Navi, PanoRoof, BackUpCam, NoAccidents, B.Spot

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 AWD, AMGPkg, Navi, PanoRoof, BackUpCam, NoAccidents, B.Spot

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178541
  • Stock #: 12296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12296
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION. NO ACCIDENTS, AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, ACTIVE BLIND-SPOT ASSIST, DUAL SHIFT MODE, AM/FM STEREO, AMG PACKAGE, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ALLOY WHEELS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ENGINE SYSTEM, AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLIND SPOT, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEAT, CD PLAYER, CENTER ARM REST, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, ECO MODE, ELECTRONIC COMPASS, FOG LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS GO, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS, PUSH START, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFOGGER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPORT MODE, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, TURBO CHARGED, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, 5-PASSENGER, AND MUCH MORE. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2017Benz #Benz #CClass #2017CClass #C300 #2017C300 #CclassC300 # 2017 CclassC300 #BenzC300 # 2017 MercedesBenzCClassC300 #2017UsedBenz # 2017 CClass # ONTARIO #TORONTO #USEDCARS #TorontoUsedCars #OntarioCarsForSale #UsedCarsToronto #TorontoCarDealership #OntarioAutoMarket #TorontoUsedVehicles #UsedCarsOntario #TorontoPreOwnedCars #OntarioCarDealers #UsedCarsForSale #TorontoCarSales #OntarioUsedVehicles #TorontoAutoDealers #OntarioUsedCarsForSale Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
air bag
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Eco Mode

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Keyless GO
TURBO CHARGED
Power Folding Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
PUSH START
No accident
AMG package
Driver Side Airbag
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AMG Night Package
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Full Carpet floor
Dual Shift Mode
Active Blind-Spot Assist
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags
Auto Engine System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

