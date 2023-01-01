Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Nav

2017 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045317
  • Stock #: 19069
  • VIN: JF1VA1L62H8828174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19069
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
Trunk lip spoiler
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB/AUX Port
Starlink Smartphone Integration
D-Shaped Leather Steering Wheel
Subaru Rear/Side Detection
Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System
Promixity Key w/ Pushbutton Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

