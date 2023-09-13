Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/13/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2017 Toyota Camry

54,614 KM

Details Description Features

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry

LE Upgrade w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

2017 Toyota Camry

LE Upgrade w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

54,614KM
Used
VIN 4T1BF1FK4HU760048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Power Locks & Windows
6.1” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota Camry