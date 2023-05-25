Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF8 as of 11/01/2023. Was involved in an accident on 05/25/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2017 Toyota RAV4

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11113486
  2. 11113486
  3. 11113486
  4. 11113486
  5. 11113486
  6. 11113486
  7. 11113486
  8. 11113486
  9. 11113486
  10. 11113486
  11. 11113486
  12. 11113486
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3RFREV9HW635319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF8 as of 11/01/2023. Was involved in an accident on 05/25/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split rear bench seat

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Automatic Headlamp System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Toyota Safety Sense
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
6.1” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control 111,378 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Around view Monitor for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Around view Monitor 1,500 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 71,043 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4