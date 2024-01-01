Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Toyota RAV4

100,244 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Bird's Eye View Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Bird's Eye View Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,244KM
Used
VIN JTMDJREV3HD060771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
11 Speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Driver Memory Seat
Bird's Eye View Camera
7" Touch Panel Display Audio
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Front & Rear Parking Assist Sonars
JBL PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Hands Free Power Rear Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

