2017 Toyota RAV4

71,190 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

2017 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9574753
  • Stock #: LN14182A
  • VIN: JTMDJREV9HD069524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14182A
  • Mileage 71,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid Time! Blizzard Pearl 2017 TOYOTA RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID! Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

