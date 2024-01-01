Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Acura RDX

57,175 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Acura RDX

Elite AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura RDX

Elite AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11118355
  2. 11118355
  3. 11118355
  4. 11118355
  5. 11118355
  6. 11118355
  7. 11118355
  8. 11118355
  9. 11118355
  10. 11118355
  11. 11118355
  12. 11118355
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,175KM
Used
VIN 5J8TB4H7XJL803027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 28211
  • Mileage 57,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Aux input
POWER FRONT SEAT
USB Input
Blind spot information system
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
Drivers Seat Position Memory
ELS Audio Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 60,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 56,390 KM $26,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 70,636 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Acura RDX