Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: April 24th 2022 - Glass Record - $0.00

2018 BMW X1

51,819 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,819KM
Used
VIN WBXHT3C3XJ5L31404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 BMW X1