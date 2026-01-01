2018 Chevrolet Camaro

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Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Heads Up Display<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Sport Exhaust<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 106074

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

100,198 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT COUPE

Watch This Vehicle
14164582

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT COUPE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
100,198KM
VIN 1G1FC1RS8J0136303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Sport Exhaust
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 106074

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning

Performance

Sport Exhaust

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$28,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Chevrolet Camaro