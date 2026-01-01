$28,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT COUPE
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT COUPE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
100,198KM
VIN 1G1FC1RS8J0136303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 100,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Sport Exhaust
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 106074
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Sport Exhaust
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 106074
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning
Performance
Sport Exhaust
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 80,000 KM $25,090 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento EX 53,000 KM $25,090 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic LX-B 34,000 KM $26,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Chevrolet Camaro