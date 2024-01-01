Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

66,019 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,019KM
Used
VIN 1G1BE5SM4J7204146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
LED daytime running lamps
TOUCHSCREEN
12 V Outlet
KEYLESS OPEN & START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

