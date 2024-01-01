Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP88 as of 12/18/2023. 2023 Dec 12th - Glass Record - $1544.00

2018 Honda Civic

57,215 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,215KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7H44JU306947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP88 as of 12/18/2023. 2023 Dec 12th - Glass Record - $1544.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
USB Input
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Blind Spot Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

