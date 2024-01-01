Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Hyundai Tucson

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL8LU215575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain-sensing wipers
LED Taillights
Automatic on/off headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electric parking brake

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Hill-start assist control
360 degree camera
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
12V Power Outlets
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
High Beam Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Blind Spot Collision Warning w/ Lane Change Assist
3.5" LCD Multi-Information Cluster Display
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Traffic Stop-and-Go
8.0" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Tucson