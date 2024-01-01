Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Mazda CX-5

67,046 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

67,046KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCMXJ0318704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency brake assist
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Inputs
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
Hill Launch Assist
Smart Brake Support
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
12V Outlets

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda CX-5