Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/28/2022 with an estimated $5912.12 of damage. On which a $5912 claim was made.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4Matic AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4Matic AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
VIN 4JGDA5GB1JB068280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Folding Mirrors
Front & Rear Sensors
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Outlets
Heated Front & Rear Seats
360 View Camera
Dual panel sunroof
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Front Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

