Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Volkswagen Golf

135,257 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11026178
  2. 11026178
  3. 11026178
  4. 11026178
  5. 11026178
  6. 11026178
  7. 11026178
  8. 11026178
  9. 11026178
  10. 11026178
  11. 11026178
  12. 11026178
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,257KM
Used
VIN 3VWC17AU8JM274742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Park Assist
Park Distance Control
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Fender Premium Audio System
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic High Beam Control
8 Speakers w/ Subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 32,539 KM $30,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 100,600 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 30,911 KM $28,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf