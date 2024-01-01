Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

95,713 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,713KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX3JM149333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

Leatherette Seats

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
8 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pushbutton Start
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats

