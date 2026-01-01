2019 Audi Q7

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $27,950 Finance Price: $25,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Verified CarFax. 20-inch alloy wheels | quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 7-passenger seating with power-folding 3rd row | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8.3-inch MMI display with built-in Navigation | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bose premium 3D sound system | Audi virtual cockpit | Top view (360-degree) camera system | Audi side assist (Blind Spot Monitoring) | 4-zone automatic climate control | Audi advanced key with push-button start | Power tailgate | Front and rear parking sensors | Bluetooth connectivity. 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine (333HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2019 Audi Q7 Technik 55 is a masterful expression of German engineering, perfectly balancing family-friendly 7-passenger practicality with top-tier luxury and performance. Cruising through the GTA is an absolute pleasure thanks to its commanding presence, elegant LED lighting, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet, incredibly spacious, and meticulously crafted cabin, the Technik trim delivers a first-class experience with premium leather seating, a massive panoramic sunroof, and intuitive 4-zone automatic climate control. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel to effortlessly handle freezing Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless with the highly intuitive MMI system featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the breathtaking Audi virtual cockpit, and a Bose premium 3D sound system. Powered by a potent 3.0L supercharged V6 engine producing an impressive 333 horsepower, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and Audis legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q7 provides a confident, grippy, and exceptionally smooth driving experience in any season. Complete with a power-folding 3rd row, a 360-degree camera system, and advanced safety features like Audi side assist, this luxurious SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used Audi Q7 to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2019 Audi Q7

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Q7

TECHNIK AWD | Nav | Pano roof | 7 pass | CarPlay

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14340539

2019 Audi Q7

TECHNIK AWD | Nav | Pano roof | 7 pass | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
129,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1VAAF77KD049229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # RC547
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $27,950 Finance Price: $25,950

Verified CarFax. 20-inch alloy wheels | quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 7-passenger seating with power-folding 3rd row | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8.3-inch MMI display with built-in Navigation | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bose premium 3D sound system | Audi virtual cockpit | Top view (360-degree) camera system | Audi side assist (Blind Spot Monitoring) | 4-zone automatic climate control | Audi advanced key with push-button start | Power tailgate | Front and rear parking sensors | Bluetooth connectivity. 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine (333HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2019 Audi Q7 Technik 55 is a masterful expression of German engineering, perfectly balancing family-friendly 7-passenger practicality with top-tier luxury and performance. Cruising through the GTA is an absolute pleasure thanks to its commanding presence, elegant LED lighting, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet, incredibly spacious, and meticulously crafted cabin, the Technik trim delivers a first-class experience with premium leather seating, a massive panoramic sunroof, and intuitive 4-zone automatic climate control. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel to effortlessly handle freezing Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless with the highly intuitive MMI system featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the breathtaking Audi virtual cockpit, and a Bose premium 3D sound system. Powered by a potent 3.0L supercharged V6 engine producing an impressive 333 horsepower, paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q7 provides a confident, grippy, and exceptionally smooth driving experience in any season. Complete with a power-folding 3rd row, a 360-degree camera system, and advanced safety features like Audi side assist, this luxurious SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used Audi Q7 to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$25,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2019 Audi Q7