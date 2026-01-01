$19,950+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM PLUS | Leather | StowGo | CarPlay
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PREMIUM PLUS | Leather | StowGo | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax. 17-inch polished aluminum wheels with gloss black pockets | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | 7-passenger seating with Super Stow 'n Go® fold-in-floor seats | Premium Black Torino leatherette seating surfaces with perforated suede inserts | Power-adjustable driver's seat | Leather-wrapped steering wheel | 6.5-inch touchscreen display | Uconnect® hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio | Tri-zone climate control | Power sliding doors | Power liftgate | Deep-tint sunscreen glass | Roof rail crossbars | Integrated ParkView® rear backup camera | Remote keyless entry | Cruise control. 3.6L Pentastar™ V6 engine (283HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is an exceptionally practical, highly versatile, and wonderfully family-friendly minivan that is perfectly designed to elevate your everyday routine. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its bold exterior design features a gloss black grille, black headlamp surrounds, and striking 17-inch polished aluminum wheels with gloss black pockets. Inside the incredibly spacious and highly functional cabin, the SXT Premium Plus trim treats you to premium Black Torino leatherette seating with perforated suede inserts, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and the legendary Stow 'n Go seating system that makes adjusting the interior from passengers to cargo a total breeze. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone climate control to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the intuitive 6.5-inch touchscreen featuring Uconnect hands-free communication and Bluetooth streaming audio. Driven by Canada's best-selling 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing a robust 283 horsepower, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Caravan delivers a highly reliable, confident, and incredibly responsive driving experience. Complete with the convenience of power sliding doors, a power liftgate, and an integrated ParkView backup camera, this versatile minivan offers unmatched value, family security, and everyday utility. We have a wide selection of used Dodge Grand Caravan models to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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