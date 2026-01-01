2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Cash Price: $21,950 Finance Price: $19,950</div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 17-inch polished aluminum wheels with gloss black pockets | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | 7-passenger seating with Super Stow n Go® fold-in-floor seats | Premium Black Torino leatherette seating surfaces with perforated suede inserts | Power-adjustable drivers seat | Leather-wrapped steering wheel | 6.5-inch touchscreen display | Uconnect® hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio | Tri-zone climate control | Power sliding doors | Power liftgate | Deep-tint sunscreen glass | Roof rail crossbars | Integrated ParkView® rear backup camera | Remote keyless entry | Cruise control. 3.6L Pentastar™ V6 engine (283HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is an exceptionally practical, highly versatile, and wonderfully family-friendly minivan that is perfectly designed to elevate your everyday routine. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its bold exterior design features a gloss black grille, black headlamp surrounds, and striking 17-inch polished aluminum wheels with gloss black pockets. Inside the incredibly spacious and highly functional cabin, the SXT Premium Plus trim treats you to premium Black Torino leatherette seating with perforated suede inserts, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and the legendary Stow n Go seating system that makes adjusting the interior from passengers to cargo a total breeze. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone climate control to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the intuitive 6.5-inch touchscreen featuring Uconnect hands-free communication and Bluetooth streaming audio. Driven by Canadas best-selling 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing a robust 283 horsepower, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Caravan delivers a highly reliable, confident, and incredibly responsive driving experience. Complete with the convenience of power sliding doors, a power liftgate, and an integrated ParkView backup camera, this versatile minivan offers unmatched value, family security, and everyday utility. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=282 target=_blank rel=noopener>Dodge Grand Caravan models</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS | Leather | StowGo | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14443678

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PREMIUM PLUS | Leather | StowGo | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5KR727836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $21,950 Finance Price: $19,950

Clean CarFax. 17-inch polished aluminum wheels with gloss black pockets | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | 7-passenger seating with Super Stow 'n Go® fold-in-floor seats | Premium Black Torino leatherette seating surfaces with perforated suede inserts | Power-adjustable driver's seat | Leather-wrapped steering wheel | 6.5-inch touchscreen display | Uconnect® hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio | Tri-zone climate control | Power sliding doors | Power liftgate | Deep-tint sunscreen glass | Roof rail crossbars | Integrated ParkView® rear backup camera | Remote keyless entry | Cruise control. 3.6L Pentastar™ V6 engine (283HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is an exceptionally practical, highly versatile, and wonderfully family-friendly minivan that is perfectly designed to elevate your everyday routine. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its bold exterior design features a gloss black grille, black headlamp surrounds, and striking 17-inch polished aluminum wheels with gloss black pockets. Inside the incredibly spacious and highly functional cabin, the SXT Premium Plus trim treats you to premium Black Torino leatherette seating with perforated suede inserts, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and the legendary Stow 'n Go seating system that makes adjusting the interior from passengers to cargo a total breeze. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone climate control to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the intuitive 6.5-inch touchscreen featuring Uconnect hands-free communication and Bluetooth streaming audio. Driven by Canada's best-selling 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing a robust 283 horsepower, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, the Grand Caravan delivers a highly reliable, confident, and incredibly responsive driving experience. Complete with the convenience of power sliding doors, a power liftgate, and an integrated ParkView backup camera, this versatile minivan offers unmatched value, family security, and everyday utility. We have a wide selection of used Dodge Grand Caravan models to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$19,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan