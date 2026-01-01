$26,850+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GT TURBO AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
GT TURBO AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$26,850
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC564
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $28,850 Finance Price: $26,850
Clean CarFax. 18-inch black alloy wheels | i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power glass moonroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8.8-inch full-color display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | 12-speaker Bose premium audio system | 360-degree View Monitor | Windshield-projected Active Driving Display (HUD) | Wireless device charging pad | i-Activsense Safety Features | Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go | Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Lane Departure Warning with Lane-keep Assist | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Advanced Keyless Entry with push-button start | Adaptive Front-lighting System | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (up to 250HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2024 Mazda 3 GT Turbo AWD is a beautifully crafted, highly engaging, and incredibly premium compact car that perfectly blends exhilarating performance with everyday practicality. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its sleek and sophisticated Kodo exterior design is complemented by an aggressive dark front grille, advanced LED lighting, and striking 18-inch black alloy wheels. Inside the exceptionally quiet and meticulously refined cabin, the GT trim treats you to a true luxury experience with genuine premium leather seating surfaces, a power glass moonroof, and a spectacular 12-speaker Bose premium audio system. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the brilliant 8.8-inch color display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a convenient wireless charging pad. Powered by a potent 2.5L turbocharged engine producing up to 250 horsepower, paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission and Mazda's predictive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system, the Mazda 3 delivers an agile, confident, and highly exhilarating driving experience in any season. Complete with a 360-degree camera, a Head-Up Display (HUD), and the comprehensive suite of advanced i-Activsense safety features, this outstanding vehicle is an incredibly smart, secure, and stylish choice. We have a wide selection of used Mazda models to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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